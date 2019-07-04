CM to announce sops for youth in Chintamadaka

By Express News Service

SANGAREDDY: Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, on his visit to his native village of Chintamadaka in Siddipet district next week, is expected to announce sops for the local youth. On Wednesday, Rao called up Chintamadaka Sarpanch B Hamsa Chetan Reddy to enquire of the locals’ needs. Rao then directed Reddy to conduct a survey in a village and prepare a report.

The survey would contain details such as beneficiaries of double-bedroom houses. Rao asked the sarpanch whether the youth of the village were trained to drive and if they could engage in self employment by moving earth. “Would they (youth of the village) prefer operating tractors for a living? Are they willing to work in private companies?” he asked.

Rao has directed Chetan Reddy to make sure he takes the suggestions of villagers into account while preparing his report. The chief minister has also asked the sarpanch to convene a gram sabha to discuss this report.

KCR’s ‘homecoming’ likely this week

CM and Telagnana Rashtra Samithi chief K Chandrasekhar Rao was supposed to go to his native village, Chintamadaka in Siddipet district, on July 5, but his visit was postponed. He will reportedly visit the village sometime before July 10