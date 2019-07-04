Drug control officer dies in road mishap

By Express News Service

KHAMMAM: A woman working as Assistant Director in the Drugs Control Administration department for Khammam district, Banothu Pallavi, died in a road accident on the outskirts of Kasipatnam village in Tirumalayapalem mandal on Wednesday. Tirumalayapalem SI Indrasena Reddy said, in addition to her duties in erstwhile Khammam district, Pallavi was also the in-charge deputy director for her department’s Warangal division.