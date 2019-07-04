Home States Telangana

Erratic monsoon results in depleting groundwater levels

As per the report, dip in groundwater levels have been recorded in 29 districts, including Hyderabad.

By V Nilesh
Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  A slow and truant southwest monsoon this year has resulted in drastic fall in groundwater levels across the State.  Groundwater levels in June this year have fallen drastically as compared to the corresponding period last year, according to a report released by Telangana groundwater department.

As per the report, dip in groundwater levels have been recorded in 29 districts, including Hyderabad.  The average groundwater levels in the State fell from 12.27 metres below ground level (mbgl) in June last year to 14.4 mbgl this year June, a fall of 2.13 metres. The steepest fall has been recorded in Medak, of a massive 10.7m, from 15.8mbgl to 26.5mbgl.

The onset of monsoon in Telangana was much delayed this year ( June 21), as against the normal onset on June 5 and the rains did not even make up for the late arrival. As per the groundwater report, the monsoon rainfall in June was deficient as it was 33 per cent below normal.  In Medak, where the steepest fall in groundwater has been recorded, the rainfall was 19 per cent below normal, indicating excessive drawing of water has led to depleting groundwater levels.  

Same is the case in Hyderabad and its neighbouring districts of Rangareddy, Medchal and Sangareddy, where the rainfall was just technically normal but failed to have any positive impact on the groundwater levels. According to India Meteorological Department (IMD), if the rainfall is recorded 19 per cent above or below the normal, it is considered as normal.  

