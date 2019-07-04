Telangana High Court upholds single-judge order on engg college fee

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A division bench of Telangana High Court on Wednesday upheld the order of a single judge who directed the State government to permit the petitioner engineering colleges to collect fee as per their proposals for the block period of 2019-20 to 2021-22 and such collection of fee was subject to fixation of fee by the State Admission and Fee Regulatory Committee (TAFRC).

When the appeal came up for hearing, the bench comprising Chief Justice Raghvendra Singh Chauhan and Justice Shameem Akther said that there was no reason to interfere in the order of the single judge.After hearing both sides, the bench said since chairman and members were appointed to the TAFRC the issue relating to fee fixation should be left to the latter’s decision.