Home States Telangana

‘KLIS will provide water to SRSP in coming days’

Published: 04th July 2019 02:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th July 2019 09:25 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

NIZAMABAD :  State Roads and Buildings, Assembly Affairs Minister V Prashanth Reddy on Wednesday said that from July 20, the Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Scheme (KLIS) will provide water for the Sri Ram Sagar Project (SRSP) Regeneration Scheme. 

“In the coming days, Sri Ram Sagar Project will get enough water thanks to KLIS,” he said. The regeneration scheme involves the use of three pump houses constructed at SRSP Zero point on the flood flow canal, at a cost of `420 crore. Reddy inspected work the pump houses on Wednesday. He also conducted a review meeting with engineers of the project and Nizamabad district administration officials. 

Reddy said that through the scheme, irrigation water will reach 4 lakh acres in erstwhile Nizamabad district, including upland areas in Kamareddy and Yellareddy Assembly segments. Two pumps are proposed to be built at Rampur and Rajeswaraopeta. They would pump 1.6 tmcft on a daily basis. “Next year, 20 tmcft water will provided to SRSP. It will first reach Mid Manair project from which it will be reverse-pumped to SRSP,” he said. 

“Thanks to the SRSP Regeneration Scheme, SRSP canals will have water 365 days of the year,” he said. Reddy asked officials to devise plans so that all tanks within the SRSP are can be supplied sufficient water. 

Great expectations from KLIS
The Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Scheme, the largest such project in the world, is expected to be a game changer for Telangana’s farmers. Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao inaugurated the project at Medigadda barrage in Jayshankar Bhupalpally district on June 21

