Lack of MEOs, Dy DEOs & teachers in Nalgonda

By Express News Service

NALGONDA: In Nalgonda district alone, as many as 862 posts for various subject teachers are remaining vacant at the moment. On the directions of the TRS government, the district education department had recruited 832 vidya volunteers in an attempt to fill this gap. But the parents claim that hiring vidya volunteers, rather than trained or experienced teachers, would create a dent in the quality of education. Also, why are the numerous unemployed persons in the district being overlooked, they ask.

Besides this, after coming in to rule, the government has also not taken any measure to fill up the vacant posts of the mandal education officer or the deputy district education officer in the district. Three deputy DEO posts in the Nalgonda, Miryalguda and Devarakonda divisions of the district have been remaining vacant for the past five-and-a-half years now.