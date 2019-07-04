Home States Telangana

Multidrug-resistant TB on rise in Telangana: Report

In 2017-18, only 500 tuberculosis cases were reported. However, the number has increased to a staggering 1,977 in 2018-2019

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  India has one of the highest number of tuberculosis patients in the world with over two million cases, according to the World Health Organisation. However, the multidrug- resistant tuberculosis (MDR-TB) is what drains most patients, both physically and financially. According to Telangana State TB Cell’s latest reports, a higher prevalence has been observed in MDR-TB. 

In 2017-18, only 500 cases were reported. However the number has increased to a staggering 1,977 in 2018-2019. In the first three months of 2019-20 financial year, from April to June, over 300 MDR-TB cases have already been registered. MDR-TB is when a patient is diagnosed with TB after the first line of TB drugs are administered and they develop resistance to the drugs. 

However, Dr A Rajesham, Joint Director of Telangana State TB Cell, reads these rising number as a good news. “The higher numbers indicate that more number of people with MDR-TB are actually being reported and treated. And this has been possible only because of increase in surveillance. Last year in 2017-18, we had only 15 teams to know the spread and resistance pattern of the disease.  

From 2018 onward we have received 15 more teams  and another Active Case Find (ACF) van. So currently with 31 missions to track, spread awareness and help TB affected or presumptive patients, the actual reported numbers are rising.” 

Dr Mahboob Khan, superintendent of Govt General and Chest Hospital, Hyderabad, explains, “Cases of MDR-TB arise primarily because patients who have been diagnosed with TB stop taking long-course of medication after few months. Another reason is that the healthcare professionals do not always administer the drugs in correct combinations leading to incomplete treatment.” 

