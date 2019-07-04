Home States Telangana

Nampally court disqualifies Hyderabad civic body corporator for having three kids

As per Section 21 B of the GHMC Act, 2009, a person with more than two children is to be disqualified from contesting in the municipal elections. 

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  A corporator in the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) was disqualified by the Nampally court on Wednesday for having more than two children. As per Section 21 B of the GHMC Act, 2009, a person with more than two children is to be disqualified from contesting in the municipal elections. 

Kacheguda Corporator Ekkala Chaitanya Kanna, belonging to the TRS, had declared in her election affidavit that she had only two children. During scrutiny of nominations, the returning officer is supposed to check the details mentioned in the affidavit. 

K Ramesh Yadav, a former corporator and BJP leader, filed a case against Kanna in the court, furnishing evidence that she had three children. 

Speaking to Express, Yadav said, “The case was filed against the TRS corporator as she had lied in her GHMC election affidavit, that she had only three children. After three-and-a-half years, the judgement has finally come and the corporator has been disqualified.”

