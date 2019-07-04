Home States Telangana

Officials seek more details from MECON

“We have asked the agency to submit more details on the steel factory.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  State government officials on Wednesday sought more details on the preliminary techno-economic feasibility prepared by MECON Limited on the proposal to set up a steel factory in Bayyaram. Representatives from MECON called on Special Chief Secretary, Forest and Environment, Ajay Misra at the Secretariat on Wednesday. 

“We have asked the agency to submit more details on the steel factory. Once, they submit the report, we will study the same and submit our recommendations to government,” Misra said. The State appointed MECON to prepare a detailed project report for the  plant in September 2018. 
 

