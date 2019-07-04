Officials speed up work to reclaim forest lands

By Express News Service

KHAMMAM: Two days after the police filed a case against TRS MLA Vanama Venkateswara Rao and his followers for assaulting a forest official trying to build a protective wall around forest land, the forest department has paced up works to reclaim all encroached forest lands. Speaking to Express, the district forest officer (DFO) S Rambabu said, “We are taking all possible steps to retain occupied lands.

We have been issuing notices to all encroachers and also creating awareness about the laws against occupying forest lands.” In the Kothagudem district, the forest department has been able to reclaim about 9,000 hectares of the total 70,000 hectares of encroached lands in the last five years. Of the 70,000 hectares, tribals claim nearly 40,000 hectares while non-tribals occupy the remaining 30,000 hectares.

On the condition of anonymity, a forest official told Express that many members of the non-tribal community have occupied forest lands with help from local politicians and corrupt revenue officials. Pattas have been distributed even for the reserved forest lands in Aswapuram mandal, the official added. “These non-tribal residents are now luring the tribals with meagre sums of money to attack forest officials,” said the official. Since 2008, the State government has issued pattas for 25,000 hectares of the total 4.38 lakh hectares of forest land in Bhadradri Kothagudem district, under the Forest Rights Act.

According to the officials, non-tribal residents of these encroached lands are now instigating the tribal residents to attack forest officials when they come to reclaim the lands. Ever since the Haritha Haram programme started, the row between tribals and non-tribals against forest officials picked up steam, said an official. The two parties are now in direct conflict with the forest officials planting fruit trees on lands which belong to the forest on paper.