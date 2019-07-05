Home States Telangana

BJP calls out CM K Chandrasekhar Rao's policy towards Dalits

BJP State president K Laxman on Thursday called Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao to account as to why he had meted out a raw deal to the dalits after promising them the moon in the past.

Published: 05th July 2019 08:52 AM

BJP State president K Laxman speaks at a press conference in the city on Thursday | Express

By Express News Service

Laxman, participating in a protest at Ambedkar Bhavan on Lower Tank Bund road here on Thursday, wanted to know what had happened to KCR’s promise of erecting 125 ft high Ambedkar statue.

He said KCR, ahead of elections to the Assembly in 2014, had promised to make a Dalit the chief minister of the State. “What has happened to this promise?” he asked and expressed disapproval of the action of the government in allotting land that is not fit for cultivation to Dalits after promising them that he would provide them three acres. He said, as if this were not enough, the funds allocated in the SC and ST Sub Plan were being diverted to finance other schemes.

Laxman’s poser on 125-feet Ambedkar statue
A few years ago, CM K Chandrasekhar Rao had laid the foundation to a 125-feet tall statue of Dr BR Ambedkar. BJP State unit president K Laxman, while participating in a protest at Ambedkar Bhavan on the Lower Tank Bund Road in Hyderabad, demanded an answer from the chief minister on why the statue was not yet installed. He also spoke on funds being allocated to the SC and ST Sub Plan, which were apparently being diverted to finance other schemes

