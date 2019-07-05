Home States Telangana

Congress leaders held during visit to Sarsala

However, they were detained by police and shifted to a police station in Mancherial.

Published: 05th July 2019 09:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th July 2019 09:07 AM   |  A+A-

Congress MLAs Jayaprakash Reddy, Anasuya Danasari (Seethaka), D Sridhar Babu and MLC Jeevan Reddy speak to media persons in Mancherial district on Thursday | Express

By Express News Service

ANANTAPUR: A delegation of Congress MLAs, who were planning to visit Sarsala village, where TRS MLA Koneru Konapa’s brother Koneru Krishna attacked Forest Range Officer (FRO) Ch Anita, were arrested by police in Mancherial district headquarters on Thursday. The delegation, consisting of MLAs Jagga Reddy, Seethakka, D Sridhar Babu and MLC Jeevan Reddy, had visited the house of former MLC K Premsagar on their way to Sarsala. They were to prepare a ‘ground report’ on the incident. 

However, they were detained by police and shifted to a police station in Mancherial. Congress workers tried to stop the police from arresting the MLAs, but they too were detained and taken to the police station. 

Later, MLC Jeevan Reddy, interacting with the media, accused Telangana Rashtra Samithi government of sending mixed signals over the podu lands issue. “On one hand, the government is issuing pattas to tribal farmers cultivating podu lands on forest lands. On the other hand, it is asking the forest department to plant on these lands under the Haritha Haram programme. It is the government that is creating trouble between the forest department and tribals,” he said. 

Reddy said many tribal farmers have been doing podu cultivation on forest lands for three decades and must be issued pattas. “The government is depriving tribals of their rights. We have evidence of the dictator-like nature of this government. We are visiting villages in the region to know more and get to the bottom of the issue,” he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Congress MLA FRO TRS
Water Crisis
This Budget, focus on water crisis
The corporation pool at Marina | P Jawahar
Chennai water crisis: Should malls, swimming pools and amusement parks be shut down?
The KRS reservior in Mandya district | Udayshankar S
Spectre of drought haunts farmers in Karnataka again
"Where is my water?": Angry Chennaites ask Tamil Nadu CM

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Manchester City stadium entrance. (Photo | EPS)
Manchester United vs Manchester City: The fierce competition of stadium tours
Mango Meadows Agricultural Theme Park in Kottayam | Pic: Vishnu Prathap
Mango Meadows: World's largest agricultural theme park in Kottayam
Gallery
West Indies capped off their campaign with an entertaining victory | AP
Chris Gayle signs off, teenager impresses as Windies beat Afghanistan
After a minor stumble, England comfortably made their way to the semi-final | AP
England seal semi-final spot as New Zealand lose three in a row
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp