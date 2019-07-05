Telangana DGP directed to file better report on accidents

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Terming the report submitted by the State police as vague, a division bench of Telangana High Court directed the Director General of Police (DGP) to submit a better report containing statistical data about a number of motor vehicle accident cases, including hit and run, registered in all police stations in the State.

The bench comprising Chief Justice Raghvendra Singh Chauhan and Justice Shameem Akther passed this order in response to a PIL seeking directions to the Telangana government to implement various sections of the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988 in order to pay compensation to motor accident victims.

On earlier occasion, the bench expressed its displeasure with the concerned authorities for failure to implement the mandatory guidelines issued by the Supreme Court which clearly says that the officer-in-charge of the police station should forward a copy of the report within 30 days from the date of recording the information to the Claims Tribunal having jurisdiction, so as to enable the victims of the road accidents to claim compensation expeditiously.

After perusing the report, the bench expressed its displeasure with the contents and termed the report as vague. “The court wants to know as to how many road accidents occurred and how many cases have been sent to the Claims Tribunal within the prescribed 30 days”, the bench observed and posted the matter to July 25 for filing of better report by the DGP.