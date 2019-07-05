DOST: Students can report at allotted colleges today

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The last date for the online self-reporting and college confirmation with College Confirmation OTP (CCOTP) under Degree Online Services, Telangana (DOST) 2019 has been extended by a day. Students who self-reported online but have not yet confirmed in the college can visit their allotted colleges on Friday. Likewise, students who have not self-reported online are also advised to do so to ensure that they do not lose their seats.Intra-college web options will commence on Friday and seat allotments will be done on July 10.