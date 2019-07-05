Home States Telangana

EAMCET web option to begin tomorrow

The web options process for seat allotment in engineering colleges through TSEAMCET will now commence on July 6 and end on July 8.

Published: 05th July 2019 08:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th July 2019 08:30 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  The web options process for seat allotment in engineering colleges through TSEAMCET will now commence on July 6 and end on July 8.  This is the second time the process has been deferred on account of the confusion over fee structure. Under EAMCET 2019 as many as 64,709 seats in 183 colleges are up for grabs. Of these, 3071 seats are in 14 State colleges. For private unaided colleges, 88,199 seats are up for grabs. 

Comments

