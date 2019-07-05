EAMCET web option to begin tomorrow

HYDERABAD: The web options process for seat allotment in engineering colleges through TSEAMCET will now commence on July 6 and end on July 8. This is the second time the process has been deferred on account of the confusion over fee structure. Under EAMCET 2019 as many as 64,709 seats in 183 colleges are up for grabs. Of these, 3071 seats are in 14 State colleges. For private unaided colleges, 88,199 seats are up for grabs.
