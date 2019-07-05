Home States Telangana

GHMC to take cautious steps on disqualified corporator

Published: 05th July 2019 08:46 AM

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) would tread cautiously while implementing the lower court order which disqualified Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) Kachiguda Corporator, Ekkala Chaithanya Kanna on the grounds that she had three children, which was in violation with the eligibility criteria guidelines laid down for the candidates contesting local body elections. 

Hyderabad city civil Court yesterday disqualified E Chaithanya Kanna as corporator for not disclosing that she has three children. As per the orders, BJP candidate Umadevi Ramesh Yadav who lost to Kanna during the GHMC polls in February 2016, has been made corporator in her place and will continue till the Council’s term ends.

GHMC officials told Express that they have to receive an official order copy from the Court which pronounced the order, the order copy handed over by others would not be accepted. Also as per the GHMC Act, Corporation will wait for one month as the disqualified Corporator can approach High Court and may bring stay on the Lower Court order.

Besides this, if the sitting corporator is not satisfied with the Court order, the corporator can make an appeal under the Sections 77 and 78 of GHMC Act and has the liberty to approach the High Court provided that no such appeal shall be heard by the High Court  unless it is filed within 30 days from the date of the order of the Court or the Tribunal.

New corporator in place of E Chaithanya
After E Chaithanya Kanna’s disqualification as corporator for not disclosing that she has three children, BJP candidate Umadevi R Yadav has been made corporator in her place

