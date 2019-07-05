Telangana HC notice to government on sports quota plea

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A division bench of Telangana HC has issued notices to the Centre, TS government and Kaloji Narayana Rao University of Health Sciences to respond to the petition filed by an aspirant student against the removal of sports quota for admission into MBBS and BDS courses for the 2019-20 academic year. The bench posted the matter to July 22 for further hearing.

The petitioner, a national judo player and also secured rank in NEET exam, contended that the authorities had failed to retain the sports quota with suitable modifications for admissions into MBBS and BDS courses.

