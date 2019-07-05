Home States Telangana

I-T searches at My Home Group founder premises

A team of Income Tax department officials made searches at the offices and the residence of the founder-chairman of My Home Group of companies Jupally Rameswara Rao here on Thursday.

Published: 05th July 2019 08:10 AM

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  A team of Income Tax department officials made searches at the offices and the residence of the founder-chairman of My Home Group of companies Jupally Rameswara Rao here on Thursday.

The officials, who are from the investigation wing of the Income Tax (Karnataka and Goa region) department, verified several key documents.According to sources, the officials checked transactions between My Home and a Bengaluru-based company. They reportedly tallied the transactions with the records they found in My Home offices.

Comments

