New MPTC members sworn in

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Newly-elected members of Mandal Parishad Territorial Constituencies (MPTC) and Mandal Praja Parishad (MPP) presidents were sworn in on Thursday. Out of 537 mandals in the State, members of 498 mandals took charge on Thursday; in the remaining 39 mandals, the members’ terms will expire on August 7. In three other mandals, elections could not be conducted due to pending court cases. A separate notification will be issued later by the State Election Commission.

Meanwhile, as per latest orders issued by the Panchayat Raj and Rural Employment department, Medak Chief Executive Officer (CEO) T Ravi was transferred as CEO Sangareddy; Accounts Officer Yadaiah was made CEO Jogulamba Gadwal and Mushaida Begum was transferred and posted as Accounts Officer in Jogulamba Gadwal district.