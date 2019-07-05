Post Gradauate grades to decide fate of guest lecturers in Telangana

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Commissioner of Intermediate Education’s recent decision to appoint guest lecturers in Telangana government junior colleges purely based on their merit has made 1,350 guest lecturers working in state-run junior colleges disquiet. A notification issued by the Commissioner of Intermediate Education on Tuesday states that a committee comprising collector, joint collector, and principals, would be formed to look into the merit -- marks obtained in post graduation -- of the guest lectures, on the basis of which they will get selected. The hiring process is scheduled to commence from July 6.

This decision has sparked displeasure among the teachers. They have raised objections to the procedure employed in recruitment. They claim that it is unfair to compare the marks of those, who obtained the degree a couple of years ago with those who passed PG a decade ago.

According to guest lecturers, the problem started last year when the contract of many of these lecturers was not renewed. But based on their experience, merit, and a demo nearly 90 per cent of them were recruited again. Condemning the new recruitment process guest lecturers staged a dharna in front of the Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education on Thursday.

“This year rules have been changed and a committee will recruit the lecturers solely on PG marks with no weight to experience,” said guest lecturer. He added that by the time the recruitment process is over, classes of two months will also get over too. “Removing us from service at this juncture would mean that we might not get jobs elsewhere,” said T Ravi, a guest lecturer. Guest lecturers are recruited only for a year. Their term commences and concludes with the academic year.