Telangana High Court directs officials to consider B.Tech, B.Ed grads for Trained Graduate Teachers posts 

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In a relief to candidates who possessed B.Tech and B.Ed qualification and are aspiring for the posts of Trained Graduate Teachers (TGT) in Telangana residential educational institutions, the High Court has directed the authorities concerned to consider the petitioners’ cases as eligible for appointment to the said posts as per the Regulations issued by the National Council for Teacher Education (NCTE) in 2014.

Justice Abhinand Kumar Shavili passed this order recently in batch petitions filed by some engineering graduates seeking directions to the authorities to include the eligibility column for B.Tech and B.Ed graduates in the notification issued in June 2018 for filling the said posts. Petitioners’ counsel N Uma Devi contended that the petitioners who have completed B.Tech and B.Ed courses were fully qualified and eligible for appointment to the TGT posts.

However, the notification issued by the authorities has omitted the expression of graduation contrary to the Regulations issued by the National Council for Teacher Education. As per the notification, only those candidates who have passed BA, B.Sc and B.Com were eligible to apply for the TGT post, she pointed out and urged the court to direct the authorities to consider the petitioners’ cases for appointment to the said post if they come within the zone of selection.

On the other hand, the government counsel told the court that the notification issued was based on the regulations issued by the NCTE in 2010 and not the regulations issued in NCTE 2014, hence the petitioners’ cases cannot be considered for the said posts as they were not possessing graduation in BA, B.Sc and B.Com.

After hearing both sides, Justice Shavili said that as per the NCTE regulations issued in 2014, the petitioners were fully eligible and qualified to be appointed to the TGT posts. As the notification impugned was issued after issuance of new regulations in 2014, every appointment of teacher in the State has to be in compliance with the NCTE regulations, the judge noted and directed the respondents, chairman of Recruitment Board for Telangana Residential Educational Institutions, Commissioner of Social Welfare, Director of School Education and chairperson of NCTE, to consider the petitioners’ cases as eligible for appointment to the TGT post provided they come within the zone of consideration. The judge directed the authorities to pass appropriate orders on the issue within four weeks.