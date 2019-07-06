Home States Telangana

Budget 2019: Telangana Rashtra Samithi MPs slam Centre for ignoring Telangana

Zaheerabad MP BB Patil, while expressing displeasure over the Budget, welcomed the proposal to slash GST on electric vehicles.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: BJP leaders from Telangana, understandably, hailed the Union Budget. Congress leaders called it “disappointing”; TRS MPs said the Budget was “pro-rich and anti-poor”.

Khammam MP and TRS’ floor leader in the Lok Sabha, Nama Nageswara Rao, slammed the Centre for not making the necessary allocations for the State government’s projects such as Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Scheme (KLIS) and Mission Bhagiratha. “The hike in duty on gold and surcharge on petrol will hit the common man hard,” he added.

Another TRS MP, Kotha Prabhakar Reddy, said the Budget was uninspiring. “Though Niti Aayog recommended the allocation of funds for Mission Bhagiratha and Mission Kakatiya, the Union government has failed to do so,” he said.

Nizamabad MP and BJP leader D Arvind said the Budget will be helpful to the poor. “Around 50 lakh farmers across the country will get Rs 6,000 as financial assistance. The allocations to States too have been increased. Also, support prices for crops have been hiked. This Budget will fulfil the aspirations of the poor,” he said. Arvind pointed out that the Centre has allocated Rs 20,000 for Telangana.

Congress MPs slammed the Centre for what they found to be a disappointing Budget. “Though a large number of farmers have committed suicide in the country, the Centre has failed to provide any relief to them,” said Nalgonda Congress MP N Uttam Kumar Reddy.

‘Where are the funds?’
Congress leaders from the State claimed the Budget had no mention of funds for a tribal university in the State, coach factory, AIIMS or the proposal steel plant in Bayyaram

