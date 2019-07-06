CPCB directs TPP to install cooling towers

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) has issued directions to the Kothagudem Thermal Power Plant (TPP) run by TSGENCO to install cooling towers at its units I to IV.

The CPCB in its letter to General Manager of the power plant wrote that in December 2015 the new standards were notified by the Ministry of Environment and Forests, which were to be adhered to within two years.

However, the TPP did not adhere to the directions.The CPCB gave time to the power plant till 2022 for installation of towers, as according to the Central Electricity Authority it takes just 36 hours for its installation.