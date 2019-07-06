Chief Secretary asks HoDs for info on cadre-wise strength

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Chief Secretary SK Joshi on Friday directed officials concerned to submit information on district-wise cadre strength as per the Presidential Order issued regarding the reorganisation of the Zonal system.

During a meeting with officials at the Secretariat in Hyderabad, Joshi directed officials to submit the details after categorising the posts as per the Presidential Order. The proposals once received, would be sent to the General Administration Department by July 15.

Joshi asked the heads of departments (HoDs) to categorise posts as per districts, zones, multi-zones and State-level. Once the cadre strength is clear, respective departments would take up recruitment for vacant posts.

Earlier in the day, Joshi held a video conference with district collectors on the upcoming launch of the fifth phase of Haritha Haram programme. The government has decided to appoint one nodal officer for each mandal to oversee the programme.

Meanwhile, Principal Secretary, Panchayat Raj, Vikas Raj said that under the Jala Sakti Abhiyan, nearly 51,000 district works, spread over 114 blocks in 23 districts have been sanctioned.