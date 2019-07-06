Home States Telangana

Karimnagar municipal commissioner who demolised shops in 2014 apologises to Telangana High Court 

In 2014, the woman approached the Court challenging the action of the corporation in demolishing her property at Sikhwadi in Karimnagar town, as part of road widening.

Telangana High Court

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: IAS officer K Shashank, who was earlier sentenced to one-month simple imprisonment and slapped with a fine of Rs 25,000 in a contempt case, tendered an unconditional apology to the Telangana High Court on Friday.

On June 4 this year, a single judge sentenced the then Karimnagar municipal corporation commissioner Shashank in a contempt case filed by 77-year-old Punna Kour alias Punna Bai seeking to punish the said IAS officer for willfully disobeying the earlier orders of the court.

She alleged that the officials have failed to follow the procedure under the Land Acquisition Act and have not paid any compensation for the subject property. In 2015, the Court while allowing the petition, has directed the then Karimnagar municipal commissioner Shashank to take immediate steps for allotment of shops to her within three months.

When he apologised, the bench suspended the single judge order for three months. Meanwhile, the order issued earlier by the court has to be implemented, the bench noted and adjourned the case hearing.

