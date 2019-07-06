Home States Telangana

TRS working president K T Ramarao requests consulate to help Telangana woman stranded in Dubai

The woman in the video identified herself as Samina and stated that since her child was not in good health she was forced to take up work in Dubai after taking the help of some agents.

TRS working president KT Rama Rao

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A woman from Rangareddy district who had gone to Dubai to work as a maidservant sent out a distress call from where she has been allegedly captured, asking to be rescued immediately.

However, upon reaching over there, she was forcefully captured by the owners of the house where she worked, and not allowed to go back. 

She begs in the video to be helped out and have arrangements made to have her brought back to her native place in RR district in a village name Kulkacharla.

Meanwhile, after multiple people began tweeting the video of the distressed woman and asking TRS working president K T Ramarao to look into the matter, he himself responded to the issue on Twitter and asked Ambassador of India to UAE, Navdeep Suri to look into the matter.

He tweeted, “request @navdeepsuri Ji’s and the @cgidubai team to help the lady asap. She is from Telangana and is pleading to be sent back home. My office  @KTRoffice will provide more details. Anyone in UAE who may have additional information, please respond”

Within an hour of KTR’s tweet, Ambassador of India to UAE responded and noted that he had taken up the matter with Consulate General of India in Dubai.

