Home States Telangana

Budget 2019: Nothing for us, says Telangana Finance Minister

Though the Central government planned to provide drinking water to every house, it allocated only Rs 10,000 crore for this and extended the scheme to just 230 districts in the country.

Published: 06th July 2019 09:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th July 2019 09:52 AM   |  A+A-

Employees and customers at an electronics outlet in Hyderabad keep an eye on live telecast of Budget presentation in the Parliament even as they conduct business, on Friday | S Senbagapandiyan

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: “There is nothing for Telangana in the Union budget. It is very disappointing.” This is the initial reaction of State Finance Department officials after Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented the Budget on Friday. “There is no new project for the State,” one senior official said.“It is very unfortunate that the Centre took no initiative to help Telangana,” felt Agriculture Minister Singireddy Niranjan Reddy.

Though the Central government planned to provide drinking water to every house, it allocated only Rs 10,000 crore for this and extended the scheme to just 230 districts in the country. “Under Mission Bhagiratha alone, the State government has spent up to Rs 40,000 crore and provided water to every household. The Centre’s meagre allocation of Rs 10,000 crore is insufficient,” an official pointed out.

Meanwhile, the finance minister, in her speech, said the investment allowance and higher additional depreciation was provided for undertakings in backward regions of Andhra Pradesh, Bihar, Telangana and West Bengal. However, this was nothing new as it has already been mentioned in the AP Reorganisation Act, 2014. “The State government sought more sops to attract investments to the backward districts, but no such specific assurance was given. There is no clarity on whether the finance minister’s latest announcement is better than the assurance in the APRA, 2014,” official sources said.

The fiscal policy strategy statement had stated that the threshold of aggregate turnover for exemption from registration and payment of GST for goods-suppliers was Rs 40 lakh and Rs 20 lakh (in Arunachal Pradesh, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland, Puducherry, Sikkim, Telangana, Tripura and Uttarakhand) from April 1, 2019. “This threshold was earlier opposed by Telangana and it was not implemented along with the other States. Now, it is included in the Budget,” an official in the Commercial Taxes department told Express.

The fiscal policy strategy also mentioned that the Fertiliser Corporation of India Limited (FCIL) plant in Ramagundam is being revived by a JV called Ramagundam Fertilizers and Chemicals Limited (RFCL). RFCL is likely to begin production this year. This would reduce the dependence on import of urea in the coming years. The Union budget mentioned that 12 States, including Telangana, voluntarily surrendered their PDS kerosene allocations under the DBTK scheme.

The Output Outcome Framework 2019 mentioned that the security and administrative infrastructure at SVP NPA would be increased in 2019-20.

For the expansion of the Sardar Vallabhai Patel National Police Academy here, 400 acres of land has to be acquired. Of this, 42 acres will be handed over to the academy this year. Later, 20 acres more will be acquired.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Union budget Budget 2019 Telangana finance minister
Water Crisis
This Budget, focus on water crisis
The corporation pool at Marina | P Jawahar
Chennai water crisis: Should malls, swimming pools and amusement parks be shut down?
The KRS reservior in Mandya district | Udayshankar S
Spectre of drought haunts farmers in Karnataka again
"Where is my water?": Angry Chennaites ask Tamil Nadu CM

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
My association with AR Rahman is what makes me who I am: Jonita Gandhi
India vs Sri Lanka: Will Jadeja get a chance as Men in Blue look to top World Cup table?
Gallery
Pakistan won the game but it wasn't enough to progress to the semis | AP
Pakistan thrash Bangladesh but New Zealand advance to semis
Budget 2019-20: What's costlier and what's cheaper?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp