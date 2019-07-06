Home States Telangana

Rift in Gadwal’s Telangana Rashtra Samithi cadre on display

Gadwal ASP, K Krishna confirmed to the Express that Reddy has withdrawn his security starting Thursday.

Published: 06th July 2019 07:43 AM

KCR, K Chandrashekhar Rao

Telangana CM and TRS chief K Chandrashekhar Rao. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

JOGULAMBA GADWAL: The internal bickering in ruling TRS came to the fore in Gadwal district on Friday, after local MLA B Krishna Mohan Reddy surrendered his gunmen as a mark of protest against the district in-charge Minister Singireddy Niranjan Reddy.

Gadwal ASP, K Krishna confirmed to the Express that Reddy has withdrawn his security starting Thursday. In a letter addressed to the Gadwal police, the MLA stated that it was due to personal reasons that he was withdrawing his security, ASP Krishna said.

Recently, the in-charge Minister inaugurated Gadwal police station building, which was boycotted by Krishna Mohan. Later, the local MLA surrendered his gunmen as a mark of protest. Also, Krishna Mohan who is a follower of former Minister Jupally Krishna Rao was ignored and Niranjan was made the in-charge Minister of Gadwal instead.

When Express spoke to Krishna, he was reluctant to give out details about why he withdrew his personal security. However, the local MLA did say that he has taken the decision due to the prevailing politics of domination in the region.

TRS Gadwal Singireddy Niranjan Reddy
Comments

