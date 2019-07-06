Rs 10 lakh ex-gratia to kin five who died on poll duty

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The State government issued orders paying ex-gratia to government employees who died while performing Lok Sabha election duty.

Each bereaved family will get Rs 10 lakh ex-gratia. Y Nagaraju, junior assistant in irrigation sub-division, Khammam district, Myadam Raju, Village Revenue Assistant (VRA), Chityala village in Tadwai mandal, Kamareddy district, Venkateswar, senior assistant in Tandur RDO office, Vikarabad district, Varre Lingaiah, pump driver in Mothkur municipality and Banavath Somla Naik, junior assistant (outsourced) in Special deputy collector (LA) in AMRP unit, Nalgonda district died while performing election duties.