TAFRC fixes fee for professional colleges in Telangana

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Putting rest to all speculation on the fee issue, the much-awaited government order on the fixation of fee in professional institutions for admission into undergraduate and Pharm-D Courses through the EAMCET 2019 was released on Friday, ahead of the web options process scheduled to commence on Saturday.

As per the government order (GO), the fee for the block period 2019-22 for 171 colleges has been fixed by the Telangana Admission and Fee Regulatory Committee (TAFRC).

Of the 171 colleges, 80 had approached the High Court for getting an enhanced in fee, prior to the constitution of the TAFRC. Among these colleges, Anurag Group of Institute and Vardhaman Group College of Engineering are being allowed to charge Rs 1.25 lakh per annum, the highest for any college in this block period under this category.

For another 23 colleges that TFRC itself fixed the fees. The Chaitanya Bharathi Institute of Technology been allowed to charge the highest fee of Rs1.34 lakh per annum. This is also the highest fee that the TAFRC has fixed for any college in the current block period.

For the remaining 88 colleges, the TAFRC did a comparison of the fee charged in the last block period -- colleges that had fee more than Rs 50,000 were given 15 per cent hike and those below it were given 20 per cent hike.

Accordingly, Kakatiya Institute of Technology and Science at Rs 1.20 lakh has the highest fee under this category. This, however, is Rs 50,000 lesser than what the college has been expecting in this block period, which is Rs 1.79 lakh. It was charging Rs 1.05 lakh in the 2016-19 block period.

The committee has clarified that colleges cannot charge more than Rs 2,000 as one-time payment towards admission, Rs 1,000 as special fee and another Rs 1,500 towards common services fee.

Students would also have to pay R s3,000 per annum as tuition fee in addition to the lumpsum fee fixed.

The students admitted under NRI quota have to pay an additional fee of Rs 5,000 annually.