Three officials sentenced in contempt case

The trio failed to provide required material in Telugu language to petitioners before acquiring lands of Mallanna Sagar

Published: 06th July 2019

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Taking a serious view of deliberate violation of earlier order of the court and for giving wrong information to the court on the subject issue, Justice MS Ramachandra Rao of Telangana High Court on Friday sentenced three officials — Siddipet revenue divisional officer, Thogutta Mandal tahsildar and Irrigation Department’s superintendent engineer — to three-months imprisonment and imposed a fine of `2,000 each in a contempt case relating to land acquisition proceedings under Mallanna Sagar reservoir, which was part of the Kaleshwaram project.

On July 25 last year, the judge while dealing with petition filed by J Rajavva and 13 others from Vemulaghat village in Thogutta mandal of Siddipet district, has directed the authorities concerned to acquire subject lands only after providing the required material in Telugu language to the petitioners and resolving the objections raised by them. When the officials failed to implement the court order, the petitioners filed the present case seeking action against the officials for willful disobedience of the court order.

After hearing the submissions of petitioners’ counsel Ch Ravi Kumar and perusing the material on record pertaining to the case, Justice Ramachandra Rao found Siddipet RDO Jayachandra Reddy, tahsildar L Veer Singh and superintendent engineer T Venu of Irrigation Department, guilty of contempt.

The judge, in his order, pointed out that the RDO and MRO have given wrong information to the court on the issue and that the superintendent engineer had proceeded with the construction works on the subject lands despite the court order. The judge, however, suspended the above order for six weeks to enable the contemnors to file an appeal against the sentence imposed against them.

