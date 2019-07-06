Voter rolls for ULB polls to be published on July 18

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: With the government has decided to conduct elections to 131 urban local bodies (ULBs) in the State, the State Election Commission (SEC) on Friday announced July 18 as the date for publication of photo electoral rolls in all of them.

The qualifying date for these voter rolls will be considered January 1, 2019. Voter rolls of Assembly segments published on February 22, 2019 will also be taken into account.

As per the proposed schedule, the draft rolls will be put up for display for inspection by general public on July 12. Objections will be entertained between July 12 and 16. After meetings between officials at the district and municipal levels, the final rolls will be released on July 18, with ward-wise details of all voters by the municipal commissioner.