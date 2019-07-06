Home States Telangana

Voter rolls for ULB polls to be published on July 18

The qualifying date for these voter rolls will be considered January 1, 2019. Voter rolls of Assembly segments published on February 22, 2019 will also be taken into account.

Published: 06th July 2019 09:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th July 2019 09:47 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: With the government has decided to conduct elections to 131 urban local bodies (ULBs) in the State, the State Election Commission (SEC) on Friday announced July 18 as the date for publication of photo electoral rolls in all of them.

The qualifying date for these voter rolls will be considered January 1, 2019. Voter rolls of Assembly segments published on February 22, 2019 will also be taken into account.

As per the proposed schedule, the draft rolls will be put up for display for inspection by general public on July 12. Objections will be entertained between July 12 and 16. After meetings between officials at the district and municipal levels, the final rolls will be released on July 18, with ward-wise details of all voters by the municipal commissioner.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
SEC State Election Commission
Water Crisis
This Budget, focus on water crisis
The corporation pool at Marina | P Jawahar
Chennai water crisis: Should malls, swimming pools and amusement parks be shut down?
The KRS reservior in Mandya district | Udayshankar S
Spectre of drought haunts farmers in Karnataka again
"Where is my water?": Angry Chennaites ask Tamil Nadu CM

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
My association with AR Rahman is what makes me who I am: Jonita Gandhi
India vs Sri Lanka: Will Jadeja get a chance as Men in Blue look to top World Cup table?
Gallery
Pakistan won the game but it wasn't enough to progress to the semis | AP
Pakistan thrash Bangladesh but New Zealand advance to semis
Budget 2019-20: What's costlier and what's cheaper?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp