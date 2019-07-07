Home States Telangana

20 tribals detained in Telangana for clashing with forest officials

More than 30 podu cultivators staged a sit-in dharna, obstructing the forest department’s tractors and demanded that the officials leave the fields immediately.

Published: 07th July 2019 08:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th July 2019 08:20 AM   |  A+A-

Podu farmers being arrested for preventing forest staff from taking up levelling works at Yellandu on Saturday

Podu farmers being arrested for preventing forest staff from taking up levelling works at Yellandu on Saturday | Express

By Express News Service

KHAMMAM: Tension prevailed for a few hours at Veerapuram village in Yellandu mandal when tribal farmers obstructed forest officials from undertaking levelling works on their podu lands on Saturday. More than 30 podu cultivators staged a sit-in dharna, obstructing the forest department’s tractors. They demanded that the officials leave the fields immediately.

This is the third incident of podu land dispute in Khammam district in the recent past. Forest officials and police personnel gathered in large numbers soon afterwards and dragged the farmers from the protest site and detained about 20 persons, including 6 women. A heated argument ensued between the police and the agitators.

According to sources, tribal farmers have been cultivating forest lands for the past several years. On Saturday, forest officials came to the village to level the forest lands. Upon learning about this, the farmers rushed to the spot and stopped the works.A series of similar incidents had taken place in Ompugudem and Kotagadda villages where tribals forced forest officials from undertaking works on podu lands.

Speaking of the incident, Yellandu CI K Venu Chander said: “We have taken 20 tribals, including 6 women, into preventive custody and have shifted them to the Yellandu police station. Further action would be initiated as the instructions of higher-ups in the forest department.” Meanwhile, the CPM and CPI (ML) New Democracy leaders condemned the arrest of the tribals. They alleged that Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao has failed to resolve the concerns of podu cultivators in the State.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
K Venu Chander Telangana farmers detained Yellandu farmers protest Telangana farmers police clash
Water Crisis
This Budget, focus on water crisis
The corporation pool at Marina | P Jawahar
Chennai water crisis: Should malls, swimming pools and amusement parks be shut down?
The KRS reservior in Mandya district | Udayshankar S
Spectre of drought haunts farmers in Karnataka again
"Where is my water?": Angry Chennaites ask Tamil Nadu CM

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India's Mahendra Singh Dhoni bats during the Cricket World Cup match between India and England in Birmingham. (Photo | AP)
Thala turns 38: The Legend of MS Dhoni
Dissident MLAs from JD S and Congress leave Raj Bhavan after meeting with Karnataka Governor Vajubhai Vala in Bengaluru Saturday July 6 2019. | (Pandarinath B | EPS)
Karnataka MLAs resignation spree: What happens to the JD(S)-Congress alliance?
Gallery
Then Gujarat CM Narendra Modi shakes hands with skipper MS Dhoni as he greets Indian team for their win over England in the first ODI at the Madhavrao Scindia cricket ground. (File Photo | PTI)
Check out some rare photos of World Cup-winning Indian skipper MS Dhoni
Character name- Michael Scott / Jagdeep Chaddha Played by- Steve Carrell (The Office US) , Mukul Chadda (The Office India) Michael Gary Scott aka 'World's Best Boss' (by his own declaration) played by Steve Carell was a character we all loved to hate, pic
‘The Office India’: Who plays who? Find out
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp