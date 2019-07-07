Home States Telangana

Amit Shah extols BJP’s virtues, throws shade at Congress in Telangana

The Home Minister said that there should be a BJP member in every booth and they should work not only at the booths where they are strong but also concentrate on where they are weak.

Home Minister Amit Shah kickstarts BJP’s membership drive from a house in Mamidipalli village in Rangareddy district on Saturday

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Introspecting on the way the party turned its fortunes after the State Assembly elections, BJP National President Amit Shah on Saturday said that the party stays united even in defeat as they do not run “on the basis of individuals, family and caste”, but on the basis of “ideology”.

While launching the party’s membership drive here in the State, Shah said that many parties have broken down over failure. He cited the example of Congress, which “after a single defeat, gets split and divided.” He also referred to the Telugu Desam Party.

“BJP runs on the basis of ideology and is working towards making Bharat Mata ‘Vishwa Guru’,” said Shah. On the membership campaign, Shah said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has urged members to do three things while undertaking the campaign. “The karyakartas, when they go to villages for the campaign, should do three things - they should start the Swachh Bharat Abhiyan, plant a few trees and also aim towards conserving water,” he added.

Shah said that there should be a BJP member in every booth and they should work not only at the booths where they are strong but also concentrate on where they are weak. He said that BJP was the only one among the 1,650 parties in India which conducts its elections on time and which follows its own Constitution.

