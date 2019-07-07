Consider failed polytechnic students for constable posts: Telangana HC

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In a relief to the candidates who have failed in polytechnic diploma courses, the Telangana High Court directed the State government to consider the cases of the petitioners (unemployed youth who appeared and failed in polytechnic diploma courses) for appointment to the posts of constables.

Justice Abhinand Kumar Shavili was passing this order in the petition filed by A Suman, and six other unemployed youth from the SC and ST community, seeking direction to the Telangana state-level police recruitment board to consider them for verification of certificates for filling the constable posts.

As per GO 112 issued by the higher education department, ‘polytechnic diploma courses’ were equivalent to Intermediate qualification for the purpose of employment. In a May 2015 notification, the board allowed SC/ST candidates who have failed the diploma courses by treating failure at the Intermediate level as equivalent to failure in polytechnic diploma, they contended.

After hearing the case, the judge issued notices to principal secretary to home and chairman of Telangana State-level police recruitment board, to consider the petitioners for appointment to constables posts.