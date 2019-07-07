DPR on Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation should be made public: Telangana MLC T Jeevan Reddy

By Express News Service

KARIMNAGAR/ HYDERABAD: Congress leader and MLC T Jeevan Reddy on Saturday demanded that the State government make public the detailed project report (DPR) on the Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Scheme (KLIS). “CM KCR is in a hurry to get the project constructed but there seems to be no sincerity in his efforts,” he alleged. Reddy was speaking at the party’s district office along with DCC president Kataka Mruthyunjayam.

“KLIS has put the people of this State under great burden. In spite of the project being worth more than Rs 83,000 crore, it still does not have national status,” he said. On the Union Budget, Jeevan Reddy said the Centre didn’t announce anything for State.

Telangana neglected: Former state Opposition leader Mohd Ali Shabbir

Senior Congress leader and former leader of Opposition in Legislative Council, Mohd Ali Shabbir, strongly condemned the BJP for adopting a policy of “neglect and discrimination” towards Telangana state.