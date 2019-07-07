K Chandrasekhar Rao reviews plan for new Telangana Secretariat

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Saturday told officials concerned to ensure that the new Secretariat should have all modern facilities.

At a review at Pragathi Bhavan on Saturday, Rao asked the officials how long the construction of the building would take. He told them to demolish the current Secretariat buildings and begin the new construction soon.

Meanwhile, Rao told Municipal officials to fine-tune the draft of the new Municipal Bill. “The new Municipal act should transparent. Its aim should be to provide better services to the people. All new Acts should aim to bring qualitative change in governance,” he said.