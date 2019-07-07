Panel to be set up for Teacher Recruitment Test recruitment in Telangana

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: After two years of excruciating wait, there is finally some hope for the Teacher Recruitment Test (TRT) candidates, with the government issuing a Government Order (GO) on the constitution of a committee to take up their recruitment process, on Saturday.

Lauding the GO issued by the government, teacher associations have said that though the GO only outlines the guidelines to take the recruitment process. The government should soon release the schedule for the recruitment process.

As per the GO, a district-level committee will be constituted for each erstwhile district. The committee will have the district collector as its chairman, Joint collector as vice chairman, District educational Officer as secretary and two other members (chief executive officer / Zilla Parishad /one Commissioners of Municipalities/ Municipal Corporation and another nominated member)

Further, the recruitment guidelines states that the erstwhile DEO in consultation with the new district DEOs will identify the vacancies for each post. The identification will also look into subject- wise, medium-wise and area wise vacancies and also the teacher-pupil ratio.