Preferential treatment for private polytechnics, allege government teachers in Telangana

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Collegiate of Education and Technical Education has come under criticism from government polytechnic colleges, for allegedly giving preferential treatment to their private counterparts.

While it allowed spot admissions in private colleges, government polytechnics were not given this opportunity. This has resulted in as many as 2,000 seats across 540 government polytechnic colleges across states lying vacant. This academic year, 34,901 seats - including 23,055 in private unaided, 300 in aided and 11,546 in government polytechnic colleges - were on the offing, in 145 polytechnic colleges in the State.

“In addition, since the last two years, internal sliding option is also not being provided in government polytechnics. This is causing problems to the rural students in particular, who are now forced to travel to Hyderabad to get admission. The girls particularly end up either quitting or getting married,” said Uday Bhaskar, a lecturer at a government polytechnic college.

L Ayyappa, national member of ABVP, criticised the commissioner on both accounts. He said that the moves are pushing the students towards private education. “In districts that only have a few engineering colleges, the students have to depend on these government polytechnic colleges. They are accessible to them, and the fee is also low,” he said. He added that by allowing spot admissions only for private polytechnic colleges, it was clear that government is promoting private colleges.