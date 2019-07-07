Preparations on for flooding in Telangana due to Polavaram

By Express News Service

KHAMMAM: WITH Andhra Pradesh’s massive Polavaram project set for inauguration by December 2019, the bordering region of Telangana’s Bhadrachalam division has come under its flood-prone areas.

In this regard, the irrigation officials in the area have been directed to submit a detailed report on flood preparedness by the chief engineer of the Khammam irrigation department, Venkat Krishna. He also asked them to identify where flood banks would be needed.Recently, a team of retired engineers from Hyderabad visited the temple town and clarified that Bhadrachalam, was faced with the threat of flooding.