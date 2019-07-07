Telangana completely neglected in Budget: TRS working president KT Rama Rao

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: TRS working president KT Rama Rao on Saturday blasted the BJP-led government at the Centre for neglecting Telangana in the Union Budget.

Extremely disappointing & insipid union budget from Telangana’s perspective. Economic survey praises Telangana’s initiatives but FM @nsitharaman Ji completely ignores a performing state’s requests for support #UnionBudget2019 — KTR (@KTRTRS) July 6, 2019

“NITI Aayog lauds Mission Kakatiya (lake restoration & strengthening) & Mission Bhagiratha (Drinking water Grid) & recommends to Govt of India to allocate Rs 24,000 crore to these two schemes of Telangana. Strangely, Not even Rs 24 allocated by FM,” Rama Rao added.