Telangana completely neglected in Budget: TRS working president KT Rama Rao
In a series of Twitter posts, Rao pointed out that the Budget failed to address issues with the AP Reorganisation Act, 2014 and its negligence to the Kaleshwaram and Palamuru projects.
Published: 07th July 2019 07:45 AM | Last Updated: 07th July 2019 07:45 AM | A+A A-
HYDERABAD: TRS working president KT Rama Rao on Saturday blasted the BJP-led government at the Centre for neglecting Telangana in the Union Budget.
Extremely disappointing & insipid union budget from Telangana’s perspective. Economic survey praises Telangana’s initiatives but FM @nsitharaman Ji completely ignores a performing state’s requests for support #UnionBudget2019— KTR (@KTRTRS) July 6, 2019
“NITI Aayog lauds Mission Kakatiya (lake restoration & strengthening) & Mission Bhagiratha (Drinking water Grid) & recommends to Govt of India to allocate Rs 24,000 crore to these two schemes of Telangana. Strangely, Not even Rs 24 allocated by FM,” Rama Rao added.
Niti Aayog lauds Mission Kakatiya (lake restoration & strengthening) & Mission Bhagiratha (Drinking water Grid) & recommends to Govt of India to allocate ₹24,000 Cr to these two schemes of Telangana
Strangely, Not even ₹24 allocated by FM @nsitharaman Ji #UnionBudget2019