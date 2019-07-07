Home States Telangana

Telangana forest officer attack: A grim reminder that government is sitting on powder keg

Irony prevails on the fact that while the TRS government asks officers to go to degraded forest lands as part of the Haritha Haram programme, ruling MLAs and their musclemen try to stop them.

Published: 07th July 2019 07:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th July 2019 07:51 AM   |  A+A-

telangana_forest_officer_attacked_ANI

TRS men allegedly beating up forest range officer Anitha (on tractor) in Sirpur, Telangana (File Photo | ANI)

By R Pridhvi Raj
Express News Service

The brutal attack on a woman forest officer in Kumrambheem-Asifabad district last Sunday is now a distant blur. But it has left several questions lingering, the most important one being whether the TRS government has the political will required to rein in its public representatives from going after officers on-duty.

The irony is that while the government asks the officers to go and raise plantations in degraded forest lands in districts as part of the Haritha Haram programme, ruling TRS MLAs and their musclemen, who are supposed to cooperate with the forest staff, try to stop them in their tracks instead. The Kumrambheem-Asifabad incident was the result of one such conflict.

The attack on the woman officer was also a grim reminder that the Telangana government is sitting on a powder keg. The ambiguity on ownership of forest land is one reason why the government is not able to act with an iron hand against encroachers. On the other hand, the ambiguity helps encroachers - most of whom allegedly belong to the TRS party - to further tighten their grip on lands under their control. The ambiguity is cutting both ways - both the administration and the tribals are losing faith in the government.

In fact, the forest department’s determination to reclaim its land in Kumrambheem-Asifabad is sowing seeds of suspicion - whether the government was deliberately encouraging forest department to raise plantations in both legally and illegally occupied lands.

AN UNFOUNDED THEORY

The TRS critics say that after a BJP candidate won the Adilabad Lok Sabha seat, the TRS is unable to contain the humiliation and is egging the forest department to crackdown on tribals for moving way from the TRS. While the theory is unfounded, it is being bruited by those who stand to gain.

The forest department officials say that they were trying to reclaim the land that had been left out after pattas were given to tribals under Recognition of Forest Rights Act, 2005. They also say that they were not touching the land that had been under cultivation by tribals for nearly a decade after 2005. They say that they were only trying to recover the land encroached nearly four to five years ago.

Sources in the government say the State forests extend across 66 lakh acres of which there is confusion over the ownership for 18 lakh acres. The officials contend that at present 7.35 lakh acres are under illegal occupation. And that pattas were given under RoFR Act for nearly 3 lakh acres in 2005.

On multiple occasions, tribals are accused for destroying forest cover by taking up podu cultivation but in reality it is done by non-tribal, weaker sections who fell the forests on villages outskirts to raise cash crops like cotton. There are allegations that they keep everyone in good humour including the forest officials to continue cultivating.

VICE-LIKE GRIP

In Kumrambheem-Asifabad district, MLA Koneru Konappa’s brother Krishna beat up the forest department official Anitha, for trying to raise plantation in a 20-hectare stretch because the land was allegedly under illegal tribal occupation who were his benamis. Krishna has since resigned as vice-chairman of Zilla Parishad and ZPTC member, owing to pressure from the government.

In fact, the vice-like grip that the non-tribals have on forest and patta lands is shocking after in some regions they are known to be in possession of pattas under RoFR Act for tribals. Whether it is patta land or an encroached  parcel, it is not the tribals but the non-tribals—mostly local TRS leaders—who are in possession of lands.

The ambiguity on ownership of land is the government’s Achilles’ heel which the non-tribal leaders are taking full advantage of. They are resisting the raising of plantations on lands which they say do not belong to the forest department.

As purification of land records hasn’t been done for 18 lakh acres, no one knows who is speaking the truth — whether the lands belong to the forest department or to the tribals. Until then, the bush-fires are going to be common occurences.

A PINK PARADOX

The irony is that while government asks its officers to go and raise plantations on degraded forest lands, the ruling TRS MLAs and their musclemen — supposed to cooperate with the forest staff — try to stop them. The Kumrambheem-Asifabad incident was the result of one such conflict

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Telangana forest officer attack Haritha Haram programme Telangana government officer attacked Telangana political goondas Telangana land mafia
Water Crisis
This Budget, focus on water crisis
The corporation pool at Marina | P Jawahar
Chennai water crisis: Should malls, swimming pools and amusement parks be shut down?
The KRS reservior in Mandya district | Udayshankar S
Spectre of drought haunts farmers in Karnataka again
"Where is my water?": Angry Chennaites ask Tamil Nadu CM

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India's Mahendra Singh Dhoni bats during the Cricket World Cup match between India and England in Birmingham. (Photo | AP)
Thala turns 38: The Legend of MS Dhoni
Dissident MLAs from JD S and Congress leave Raj Bhavan after meeting with Karnataka Governor Vajubhai Vala in Bengaluru Saturday July 6 2019. | (Pandarinath B | EPS)
Karnataka MLAs resignation spree: What happens to the JD(S)-Congress alliance?
Gallery
Then Gujarat CM Narendra Modi shakes hands with skipper MS Dhoni as he greets Indian team for their win over England in the first ODI at the Madhavrao Scindia cricket ground. (File Photo | PTI)
Check out some rare photos of World Cup-winning Indian skipper MS Dhoni
Character name- Michael Scott / Jagdeep Chaddha Played by- Steve Carrell (The Office US) , Mukul Chadda (The Office India) Michael Gary Scott aka 'World's Best Boss' (by his own declaration) played by Steve Carell was a character we all loved to hate, pic
‘The Office India’: Who plays who? Find out
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp