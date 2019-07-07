TRS leader Boinapalli Vinod Kumar for separate railway budget

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Senior TRS leader and former MP Boinapalli Vinod Kumar, in a letter to Railway Minister Piyush Goyal on Saturday, requested the Central government to introduce separate budget for Railways from next year onwards.

“Three years ago, when the government merged Railway budget with the Union Budget I felt that the discrimination in allocation of new lines and projects will be eliminated. However, the merger has made the Railways just another department,” Vinod Kumar said.

He said the Finance Minister didn’t say a word about Railways in her Budget speech, except about Metro trains and bullet train, that are ‘high-hanging fruits for middle class Indians’.

“Earlier, when the Railway Budget was separate, people used to wait for it to know about new trains and lines, allocations for ongoing projects,etc. Yesterday’s speech had nothing for the common man who wanted to know about the Railway budget,” Kumar said.