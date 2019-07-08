Home States Telangana

AIMIM chief and Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi calls Union Budget an eyewash

He also said that the increase of rate in public listing to 35 per cent the increase in surcharge would benefit only the Central government and not the citizens.

Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi

Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi (Photo | Facebook/Asaduddin Owaisi)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: “The Union Budget is nothing but an eyewash,” criticised the chief of All India Majilis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM), Asaduddin Owaisi.

Speaking to media persons, the Hyderabad MP criticised the hike in petrol and diesel prices that were introduced by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman two days ago while presenting the budget. 

Owaisi said, “There will be a cascading effect of the price hike of petrol and diesel on the economy. This will affect the lives of the common people in many ways.” 

Owaisi said, “On one hand, the BJP talks about educating citizens, and on the other, it has increased 10 per cent import duty on print materials, which is going to make books costly. The lower-middle class people are certainly going to find it difficult to cope 
with it.”

TAGS
Asaduddin Owaisi Union Budget 2019 2019 union budget Nirmala Sitharaman
Comments

