BJP chief Amit Shah to tour Telangana every month to strengthen BJP

As part of 'Mission 2023' of the BJP, Shah has asked the party's state unit to achieve 50 per cent vote share in next Assembly polls and ensure that the saffron party comes to power.

Published: 08th July 2019 01:06 AM

BJP chief Amit Shah

BJP chief Amit Shah

By PTI

HYDERABAD: BJP Chief Amit Shah would tour Telangana every month in a bid to strengthen the party in the state ahead of the next assembly elections, party's state President K Laxman said here Sunday.

As part of 'Mission 2023' of the BJP, Shah has asked the party's state unit to achieve 50 per cent vote share in next Assembly polls and ensure that the saffron party comes to power, Laxman told reporters here.

"In the core-committee meeting held Saturday, our national president Amit Shah gave clear directions to focus on Telangana and come to power. When we have got 20 per cent vote share in the Parliamentary elections, we have ample time to reach every nook and corner of the state (before the next Assembly elections)," Laxman said.

Accusing the TRS government of not "sincerely" implementing the welfare schemes of the central government in Telangana, Laxman said the state government "feared" that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's popularity would rise.

"Amit Shah has promised to tour Telangana once in a month two Union Ministers will also tour the state every month to review and monitor the implementation of Centre's welfare schemes and strengthen the party at the village level. These tours will definitely help us in strengthening our party in Telangana," he said.

The BJP had suffered a humiliating defeat in the Assembly elections last December, winning just one seat out of the 119 segments, but the party performed better in the Lok Sabha elections by winning four seats.

Alleging that the ruling TRS government was adopting "anti-poor" policies, he claimed that the people were fed up with it. Laxman flayed the TRS Working President K T Rama Rao for terming the union budget as "extremely disappointing and insipid".

"Why is he scared of Amit Shah? Whenever our national president visits Telangana, KTR makes such "irresponsible" tweets," he said.

In a series of tweets on Saturday, Rama Rao, the son of Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, had given a "thumbs-down" to the #UnionBudget2019.

Laxman alleged that the TRS government did not provide any Detailed Project Report of the Kaleshwaram irrigation project to the Centre nor did it seek national project status for it.

