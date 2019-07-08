Home States Telangana

Karimnagar MP takes up challenge to induct two lakh members into BJP

Karimnagar MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar was speaking at the inauguration of the BJP membership drive, held at the city centre tower in his constituency.

Published: 08th July 2019 08:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th July 2019 12:51 PM   |  A+A-

Bandi Sanjay Kumar Karimnagar MP

Bandi Sanjay Kumar and Jithender Reddy during BJP’s membership drive. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

KARIMNAGAR: “Our party activists are being harassed by the State’s police officers. If this trend does not stop, the cops will have to face dire consequences,” warned Karimnagar MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar.

He was speaking at the inauguration of the BJP membership drive, held at the city centre tower in Karimnagar on Sunday. Former MP and chief guest of the programme AP Jithender Reddy was also present on the occasion.

After launching the drive, Jithender Reddy explained to those gathered how to become a BJP member using the internet. Speaking to reporters, Bandi Sanjay stated that he was accepting Jithender Reddy’s challenge that he induct two lakh members into the party through this drive. Further referring to the alleged harassment of his party activists by cops, he warned that serious law and order problems would arise in the State. 

“The BJP government at the Centre has extended numerous favours to the State government. The environmental and pollution clearances for the Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Scheme came from the Centre. A lot of funds were also released right from the budding stage of many projects in the State,” claimed former MP Jithender Reddy.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Karimnagar MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar AP Jithender Reddy BJP Telangana police BJP membership drive BJP memebrship drive telangana
Water Crisis
This Budget, focus on water crisis
The corporation pool at Marina | P Jawahar
Chennai water crisis: Should malls, swimming pools and amusement parks be shut down?
The KRS reservior in Mandya district | Udayshankar S
Spectre of drought haunts farmers in Karnataka again
"Where is my water?": Angry Chennaites ask Tamil Nadu CM

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Siddaramaiah along with the party's Karnataka in-charge Venugopal at Deputy CM G Parameswara's house at Sadashiv Nagar in Bengaluru. | (Nagaraja Gadekal | EPS)
Karnataka crisis: Ministers gather at Deputy CM Parameshwara's residence as 21 Congressmen resign
TMC MPs hold banners as they protest in front of Gandhi statue in Parliament over disinvestment in public sector undertakings (PSUs) in New Delhi on 9 July 2019. (Photo | PTI)
TMC MPs give Zero Hour notices in Rajya Sabha over Centre's proposals
Gallery
Then Gujarat CM Narendra Modi shakes hands with skipper MS Dhoni as he greets Indian team for their win over England in the first ODI at the Madhavrao Scindia cricket ground. (File Photo | PTI)
Check out some rare photos of World Cup-winning Indian skipper MS Dhoni
Character name- Michael Scott / Jagdeep Chaddha Played by- Steve Carrell (The Office US) , Mukul Chadda (The Office India) Michael Gary Scott aka 'World's Best Boss' (by his own declaration) played by Steve Carell was a character we all loved to hate, pic
‘The Office India’: Who plays who? Find out
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp