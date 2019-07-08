Karimnagar MP takes up challenge to induct two lakh members into BJP

By Express News Service

KARIMNAGAR: “Our party activists are being harassed by the State’s police officers. If this trend does not stop, the cops will have to face dire consequences,” warned Karimnagar MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar.

He was speaking at the inauguration of the BJP membership drive, held at the city centre tower in Karimnagar on Sunday. Former MP and chief guest of the programme AP Jithender Reddy was also present on the occasion.

After launching the drive, Jithender Reddy explained to those gathered how to become a BJP member using the internet. Speaking to reporters, Bandi Sanjay stated that he was accepting Jithender Reddy’s challenge that he induct two lakh members into the party through this drive. Further referring to the alleged harassment of his party activists by cops, he warned that serious law and order problems would arise in the State.

“The BJP government at the Centre has extended numerous favours to the State government. The environmental and pollution clearances for the Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Scheme came from the Centre. A lot of funds were also released right from the budding stage of many projects in the State,” claimed former MP Jithender Reddy.