KCR jittery after Amit Shah’s visit, says Telangana BJP president K Laxman

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: BJP State president K Laxman on Sunday said that henceforth the TRS leaders would spend sleepless nights as saffron party president Amit Shah had promised to visit Hyderabad once a month.

Speaking to reporters here, the BJP leader said that Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao is jittery and does not know what should be done after BJP president Amit Shah kicked off membership enrolment drive in Telangana State.

He sought to turn the tables against the TRS government saying that Mission Bhagiratha was a concept that KCR had copied from Gujarat. He said this in reaction to TRS working president KT Rama Rao’s tweet that the BJP government at the Centre borrowed the idea for announcing “Har Ghar Jal”.

He said the TRS government always acts as if it wants the Centre to declare Kaleshwaram as a national project but deep down in the heart of the TRS leaders they want the State to execute the scheme as they could be assured of kickbacks. He further alleged that the State government has not even been implementing Central schemes.