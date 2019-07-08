‘Strange to see BJP, Congress share dais to blame KCR’, say TRS legislators

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: TRS legislators Balka Suman and Egge Mallesham on Sunday found it strange that BJP and the Congress should share the dais in the name of roundtable to find fault with the decision of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao to construct new Secretariat, Assembly and Council buildings.

Speaking to the media at Telangana Bhavan here, the two asked how when Gujarat had spent around `130 crore for repairs to its Assembly, how come the BJP leaders remained silent on it and were ready to pounce on KCR when it came to Telangana.

Compared to what Gujarat had spent on repairs alone, the money the State proposes to spend for new buildings is not much, they argued. “It looks as though both the BJP and the Congress were working hand in glove here,” they said. The two legislators said that the Congress leaders remained silent even though injustice was done to the State because the two parties have a tacit understanding.