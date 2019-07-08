Home States Telangana

‘Strange to see BJP, Congress share dais to blame KCR’, say TRS legislators

The two legislators said that the Congress leaders remained silent even though injustice was done to the State because the two parties have a tacit understanding.

Published: 08th July 2019 08:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th July 2019 08:16 AM   |  A+A-

TRS MP Balka Suman

TRS MP Balka Suman (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: TRS legislators Balka Suman and Egge Mallesham on Sunday found it strange that BJP and the Congress should share the dais in the name of roundtable to find fault with the decision of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao to construct new Secretariat, Assembly and Council buildings.

Speaking to the media at Telangana Bhavan here, the two asked how when Gujarat had spent around `130 crore for repairs to its Assembly, how come the BJP leaders remained silent on it and were ready to pounce on KCR when it came to Telangana.

Compared to what Gujarat had spent on repairs alone, the money the State proposes to spend for new buildings is not much, they argued. “It looks as though both the BJP and the Congress were working hand in glove here,” they said. The two legislators said that the Congress leaders remained silent even though injustice was done to the State because the two parties have a tacit understanding.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
TRS Balka Suman Egge Mallesham Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao Telangana BJP Telangana Congress
Water Crisis
This Budget, focus on water crisis
The corporation pool at Marina | P Jawahar
Chennai water crisis: Should malls, swimming pools and amusement parks be shut down?
The KRS reservior in Mandya district | Udayshankar S
Spectre of drought haunts farmers in Karnataka again
"Where is my water?": Angry Chennaites ask Tamil Nadu CM

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Siddaramaiah along with the party's Karnataka in-charge Venugopal at Deputy CM G Parameswara's house at Sadashiv Nagar in Bengaluru. | (Nagaraja Gadekal | EPS)
Karnataka crisis: Ministers gather at Deputy CM Parameshwara's residence as 21 Congressmen resign
TMC MPs hold banners as they protest in front of Gandhi statue in Parliament over disinvestment in public sector undertakings (PSUs) in New Delhi on 9 July 2019. (Photo | PTI)
TMC MPs give Zero Hour notices in Rajya Sabha over Centre's proposals
Gallery
Then Gujarat CM Narendra Modi shakes hands with skipper MS Dhoni as he greets Indian team for their win over England in the first ODI at the Madhavrao Scindia cricket ground. (File Photo | PTI)
Check out some rare photos of World Cup-winning Indian skipper MS Dhoni
Character name- Michael Scott / Jagdeep Chaddha Played by- Steve Carrell (The Office US) , Mukul Chadda (The Office India) Michael Gary Scott aka 'World's Best Boss' (by his own declaration) played by Steve Carell was a character we all loved to hate, pic
‘The Office India’: Who plays who? Find out
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp