Telangana deficient of monsoon rains by 35 per cent

HYDERABAD: As many as 24 districts of Telangana have received deficient rainfall, with the overall deficit in the State touching 35 per cent this Southwest monsoon, the IMD has said. The cumulative rainfall in Telangana from the start of this monsoon season has been 114.6 mm against the normal of 175 mm.

Telangana remains parched as the southwest monsoon continues to be weak in the State. According to the data recorded by India Meteorological Department (IMD), rainfall has been deficient in 24 districts, with the situation being worst in Nalgonda and Khammam districts with 63 per cent and 76 per cent below normal rainfall respectively.

The overall monsoon rainfall deficit in the State is 35 per cent. The cumulative rainfall in the State from the start of southwest monsoon season, from June 1 till now, has been 114.6 mm against the normal of 175 mm.

While many parts of the State are witnessing cloud formations, rains continue to be evasive. IMD meteorologists informed that similar conditions are expected to continue at least till July 10 and blamed the poor moisture for the situation.

It may be mentioned here that the IMD in its forecast earlier had predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall in the first week of July, especially on July 2.

Even warnings of conditions which might result in incidents such as overflowing of rivers and breaching of tanks at a few places due to the development of a low pressure area over the northeast Bay of Bengal proved wrong. However, in the first week of July, the rains are deficit.