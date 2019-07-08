Telangana govt asked to spike proposal for new Assembly

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: An all-party roundtable meeting organised here on Sunday by ‘Prajaswamika Telangana’ demanded that the State government junk the proposal to demolish the Assembly and Errum Manzil buildings for the construction of a new Secretariat, Assembly and Council complex.

The roundtable, adopting a resolution to this effect, felt that the government should not waste money on demolition and construction of new buildings. It was stressed at the meeting that there should be an immediate halt to the demolition of structures with heritage value. A resolution to present a representation on this issue to the governor was also made.

It was also decided that similar meetings would be organised in all districts to promote awareness on the need to conserve heritage structures, and prevent tax payers’ money from going down the drain. The roundtable also urged the Supreme Court to step in and end the attempts of the State government to destroy heritage buildings. The meeting, by another resolution, demanded the State government to come out with a white paper on the proposed expenditure on the construction of the new buildings.

PCC president N Uttam Kumar Reddy, speaking on the government’s proposal, said that there was no need for new Secretariat and Assembly buildings. “I have been a member of the Assembly five times. I am fully aware of the strength of these buildings. They can easily last another few decades,” he said.

Recalling how KCR, as the president of TRS party, had opposed the passing of Metro Rail near the Assembly, Uttam questioned the CM ‘s eagerness to have another building now. The opposition parties should elicit the people’s opinion and put pressure on the government against the proposal, he said.

Those who spoke included TDP’s R Chandrasekhar Reddy, Congress MP A Revanth Reddy, former MP G Vivek, TJS presiident M Kodandaram and BJP State president K Laxman.